Atria Investments Inc Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,666,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,251,000 after buying an additional 112,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Entegris by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,085,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,838,988,000 after purchasing an additional 916,420 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 0.6% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,858,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,676,000 after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 20.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,523,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,326,000 after purchasing an additional 256,186 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 130.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,379,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,287,000 after purchasing an additional 781,955 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.40.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG opened at $105.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.62, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $147.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $807.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.44 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

