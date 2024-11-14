Atria Investments Inc Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $100.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.01. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $97.09 and a 12 month high of $101.52.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

