Atria Investments Inc Purchases 10 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Markel Group by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Markel Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,655.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,342.66 and a 1 year high of $1,676.56. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,572.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,577.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.97 by ($4.63). Markel Group had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.27 earnings per share for the current year.

MKL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,651.83.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

