Atria Investments Inc Purchases 8,160 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 125.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $484,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,823,637.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,823,637.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,875,366.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 259,500 shares of company stock valued at $20,230,710. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MRVL. StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen raised Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $90.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.43. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $95.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.62%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.