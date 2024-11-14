Atria Investments Inc Purchases New Holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 88,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFLO. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the third quarter valued at $175,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the third quarter worth about $324,000.

Shares of VFLO opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average of $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $36.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.0053 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

