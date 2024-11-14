Atria Investments Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Coterra Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 17.4% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.50.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.60%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

