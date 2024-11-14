Atria Investments Inc Trims Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,534 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MetLife alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 8,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in MetLife by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in MetLife by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MET. Piper Sandler increased their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

MetLife Stock Down 0.2 %

MetLife stock opened at $82.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.38. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.16 and a 1-year high of $86.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 43.95%.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.