AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stake Cut by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AVB stock opened at $233.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.60 and a fifty-two week high of $236.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $734.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other news, Director Timothy J. Naughton sold 23,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.47, for a total transaction of $5,532,538.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,367,689.33. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Timothy J. Naughton sold 2,261 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $528,576.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,051,508.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Naughton sold 23,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.47, for a total transaction of $5,532,538.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,367,689.33. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVB. UBS Group increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.06.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

