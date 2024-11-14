Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,907 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $835,946,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 19,376.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,427,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,234 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Dell Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,276,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,771,000 after purchasing an additional 51,804 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,408,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,289,000 after purchasing an additional 55,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,275,000 after buying an additional 575,166 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,593,017.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,593,017.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,353,236 in the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $134.57 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.25.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.