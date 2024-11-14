Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 330.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $73.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day moving average of $68.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $73.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

