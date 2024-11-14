Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 72.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,234 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth $45,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,173 shares of company stock worth $1,989,220 over the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BAH stock opened at $172.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $123.17 and a 1-year high of $190.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 32.03%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

