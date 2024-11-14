Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $399,000 Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 76.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 138.2% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EFX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.47.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $265.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $284.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.77. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.95 and a 12 month high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.49, for a total transaction of $15,770,648.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,532,909.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,304 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.49, for a total transaction of $15,770,648.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,532,909.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Kelley III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total value of $272,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,535.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

