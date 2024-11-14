Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $576,000 Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IP. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE:IP opened at $56.38 on Thursday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $59.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.20.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. International Paper had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,051,457.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $439,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,433,296.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,840 shares of company stock valued at $910,826 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

