Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Invests $435,000 in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 82.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,837,000 after purchasing an additional 436,851 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $97,316,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 567.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 180,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,533,000 after buying an additional 153,700 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 419,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,492,000 after acquiring an additional 152,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 561,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,972,000 after acquiring an additional 92,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.86.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR stock opened at $400.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.56. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $208.62 and a 1 year high of $417.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.24.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.62 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.18, for a total value of $1,239,048.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,743.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.48, for a total value of $721,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,574.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.18, for a total value of $1,239,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $44,743.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,396 shares of company stock valued at $42,175,418 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

