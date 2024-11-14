Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 158 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,699,000. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in GE Vernova by 1,242.9% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GEV. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $256.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.40.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $333.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.53. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $349.79.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

