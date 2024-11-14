Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,306 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MHO. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in M/I Homes by 48.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in M/I Homes by 0.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in M/I Homes by 7.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in M/I Homes by 3.0% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,219,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,272,000 after acquiring an additional 35,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,200. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MHO. Wedbush upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

NYSE MHO opened at $153.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.24. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $176.18.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

