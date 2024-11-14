Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 145 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 223.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 205,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,131,000 after buying an additional 142,141 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,511,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,693,000. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,876,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 96.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,757,000 after acquiring an additional 48,545 shares during the period.

Shares of ITA opened at $156.13 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.17.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

