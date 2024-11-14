Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 91 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 360.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 74.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $314.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.73. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.19 and a fifty-two week high of $321.92. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.47. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LPLA

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.