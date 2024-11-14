Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stake Lifted by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Baidu alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Baidu by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $526,000. Leo Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $832,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

Baidu Price Performance

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $84.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.68 and a twelve month high of $126.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.82.

Baidu Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.