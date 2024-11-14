BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in BankUnited by 37.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 868,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,659,000 after acquiring an additional 236,174 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the second quarter worth about $169,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Cornish sold 10,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $421,527.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $40.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.46. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $41.65.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. BankUnited had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $515.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.54%.

BKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded BankUnited from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $34.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

