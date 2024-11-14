Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.80 and traded as low as $8.61. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 11,094 shares trading hands.
Bridgford Foods Trading Down 2.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80.
Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgford Foods
Bridgford Foods Company Profile
Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products, as well as ready to eat sandwiches and non-refrigerated snack food products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bridgford Foods
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgford Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgford Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.