Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.80 and traded as low as $8.61. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 11,094 shares trading hands.

Bridgford Foods Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80.

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgford Foods stock. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bridgford Foods Co. ( NASDAQ:BRID Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products, as well as ready to eat sandwiches and non-refrigerated snack food products.

