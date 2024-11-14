Canaccord Genuity Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Stock

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 136.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.23.

Zeta Global Stock Down 37.2 %

NYSE:ZETA opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.29. Zeta Global has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $38.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.48.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.68 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 61.25% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. Zeta Global’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZETA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 84,132.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557,119 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 1,444.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,847,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,610,000 after buying an additional 1,728,005 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,698,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,019,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,635,000 after acquiring an additional 929,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 358.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,991,000 after acquiring an additional 929,792 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

