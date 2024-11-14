Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNQ. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.50. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.56.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 18.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 60.58%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

