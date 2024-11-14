Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analyst Says

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SCHW. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.1 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $78.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.48.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 27.47%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $4,521,259.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,396,116,784.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $4,521,259.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,396,116,784.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,645 shares of company stock valued at $7,440,627. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.6% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

