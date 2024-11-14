Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $549,000 Holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BHVN. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the third quarter worth $50,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Biohaven during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Biohaven from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.42.

Shares of Biohaven stock opened at $49.08 on Thursday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $62.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.82. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.19 per share, with a total value of $220,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,620,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,590,937.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs bought 21,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $999,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,052 shares in the company, valued at $999,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.19 per share, for a total transaction of $220,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,620,071 shares in the company, valued at $71,590,937.49. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

