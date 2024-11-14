Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Makes New $396,000 Investment in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $133,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of PHAT stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

