Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,515 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 34.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $491,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $176.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.79. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.64 and a one year high of $181.50.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.