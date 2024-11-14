Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 772 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Plc increased its stake in Voya Financial by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 117,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,471 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Voya Financial by 13.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,055,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,234,000 after purchasing an additional 248,795 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 15,513.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 20,788 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 95,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 41,578 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $82.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.00. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.11 and a twelve month high of $84.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

In related news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $58,594.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VOYA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Voya Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

