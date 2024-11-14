Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on C. Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.06.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $68.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $130.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.10 and a twelve month high of $70.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.93%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

