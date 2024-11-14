Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stock Position Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,243 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,422 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 484.4% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG stock opened at $46.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.93 and a 1 year high of $48.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average is $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 10.37%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

