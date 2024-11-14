Covestor Ltd Decreases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Covestor Ltd decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $392,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Honeywell International by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,880,000 after buying an additional 1,746,759 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 24,683.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,961,070,000 after buying an additional 944,876 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 838,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,146,000 after acquiring an additional 544,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Honeywell International by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,086,000 after acquiring an additional 325,272 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $233.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.16. The stock has a market cap of $151.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.65 and a twelve month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 49.88%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Citigroup cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.55.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

