Covestor Ltd Has $90,000 Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 887 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 85.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $389,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,401.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $389,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,401.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,104.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $741,655. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $88.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

