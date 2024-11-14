Covestor Ltd Purchases 542 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 82.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 121.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 352.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 131.1% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH opened at $72.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.81. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $9,783,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $9,783,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $61,975,240.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,136,890.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock valued at $128,858,080 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

