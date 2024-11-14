Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF) Short Interest Update

Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Cranswick Price Performance
CRWKF stock opened at C$63.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$59.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.77. Cranswick has a fifty-two week low of C$63.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.55.
Cranswick Company Profile
