Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF) Short Interest Update

Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cranswick Price Performance

CRWKF stock opened at C$63.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$59.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.77. Cranswick has a fifty-two week low of C$63.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.55.

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

