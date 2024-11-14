Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.48 and traded as high as $6.82. Crimson Wine Group shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 84,135 shares traded.

Crimson Wine Group Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 5.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $141.11 million, a P/E ratio of 136.40 and a beta of 0.53.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise, as well as provides custom winemaking services.

