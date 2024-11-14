Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 36.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Crocs by 8,437.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 182,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,993,000 after purchasing an additional 180,555 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,235,000 after purchasing an additional 142,944 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Crocs during the second quarter worth $19,598,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the second quarter valued at $13,483,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Crocs by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,322,000 after buying an additional 89,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 2,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,630.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. Williams Trading upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James downgraded Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.14.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $98.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.01. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.44 and a 1-year high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

