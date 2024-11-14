Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 344 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,345,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 239.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 791,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,877,000 after buying an additional 557,832 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Targa Resources by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,738,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $194,720,000 after buying an additional 360,675 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,303,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,647,000 after acquiring an additional 271,444 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 2.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,695,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,085,794,000 after acquiring an additional 252,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.74, for a total transaction of $621,812.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,703,175.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $365,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,504,736.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.74, for a total transaction of $621,812.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,703,175.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,760 shares of company stock valued at $30,026,712 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TRGP opened at $193.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.48. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $81.03 and a 52 week high of $197.14.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.25%.

TRGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded Targa Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Targa Resources from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $153.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.14.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

