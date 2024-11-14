Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 673 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Edison International by 277.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Bank of America began coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $82.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.48. Edison International has a 52-week low of $63.15 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.13. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.50%.

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 1,362 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Adam S. Umanoff sold 25,619 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $2,127,657.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,878 shares of company stock worth $4,285,422 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

