Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 22,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $51.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day moving average is $57.72. The stock has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.58. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OXY. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.30.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

