Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 106.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRI. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Primerica by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 45.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRI has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Primerica in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Primerica in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.33.

Primerica Stock Performance

NYSE:PRI opened at $300.18 on Thursday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.76 and a 52-week high of $304.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.88. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.87. Primerica had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $774.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $391,665.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 10,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,727.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $903,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,942,728.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $391,665.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 10,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,727.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $1,803,175 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

