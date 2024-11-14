Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,710 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 170.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Akamai Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %
Akamai Technologies stock opened at $88.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.23 and its 200-day moving average is $96.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17.
In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $389,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,401.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $100,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,104.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $389,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,401.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $741,655. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Akamai Technologies Profile
Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.
