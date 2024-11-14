Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 342,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39,695 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 23,754 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after buying an additional 28,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 107,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,183,000 after buying an additional 57,817 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $107.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.00. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.26 and a fifty-two week high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 50.67%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $1,418,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,437.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $1,418,208.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,437.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $31,152,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,704,740.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 490,613 shares of company stock worth $50,858,457. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.53.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

