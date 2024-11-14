Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 24.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

NYSE:AVY opened at $202.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $182.68 and a one year high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.91, for a total value of $2,119,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,444,797.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.12, for a total value of $1,550,396.96. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $66,333,345.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.91, for a total value of $2,119,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $64,444,797.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,108 shares of company stock worth $7,940,597 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AVY. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.96.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

