Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.72 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSY. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 165,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 34,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 75.0% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Hershey from $205.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.33.

Hershey Stock Performance

Hershey stock opened at $184.45 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $171.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.10.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.13%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

