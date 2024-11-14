Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 6,900 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 50.0% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Premier by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Premier by 0.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Premier by 137.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 7.1% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $23.13 on Thursday. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average of $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.40.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Premier had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $248.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PINC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

In other Premier news, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,804,860. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,091.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 17,900 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $358,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 540,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,804,860. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,548. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

