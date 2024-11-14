Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Ball during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth $47,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Ball by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 334.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ball by 29.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Baird R W upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ball from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Ball stock opened at $62.48 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 34.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.03%.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

