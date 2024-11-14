Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 17,400 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.2% during the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.1% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 220,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,653,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $24.69 on Thursday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $26.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average is $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $306.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.03 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 64.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTG. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

