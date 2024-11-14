DA Davidson Issues Pessimistic Estimate for BJ Earnings

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note issued on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.77 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.79. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s FY2026 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BJ. Bank of America dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.87.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.7 %

BJ opened at $88.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $92.37.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $83,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,710.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $921,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,792 shares in the company, valued at $36,413,830. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $83,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,710.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,390. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,365,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 104,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.