DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 363,100 shares, a growth of 2,550.4% from the October 15th total of 13,700 shares. Currently, 13.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

DatChat Price Performance

Shares of DATS opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. DatChat has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $4.13.

DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About DatChat

DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

