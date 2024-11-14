DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Update

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 1,488.9% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

DBS Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DBSDY opened at $126.78 on Thursday. DBS Group has a 1 year low of $82.82 and a 1 year high of $130.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.60 and its 200-day moving average is $111.02.

DBS Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.6365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.58.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company’s Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

